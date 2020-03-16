Sod House Museum is taking safety precautions due to COVID-19 and has rescheduled the “Geonology of Marshal McCully” event that had been scheduled for March 21.
The new time will be 10 a.m. June 13.
Professor Jana Brown, of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, will present “Geonology of Marshal McCully: Builder of the Sod House.” Brown will trace McCully’s genealogy back to the pre-Revolutionary War era.
Brown has worked with Sod House Museum for several years as a volunteer. In the summer of 2019 she began researching the family history of McCully. The migration of the McCully family is similar to many other families who immigrated to America seeking freedom and prosperity. McCully’s ancestors were pioneers on the frontier and also participated in wars that shaped our nation. McCully’s family first settled in early-day Virginia, then migrated to the western frontier as new states were formed. Records indicate the family resettled in Kentucky, Missouri and Kansas before he participated in the Cherokee Strip Land Run.
Brown teaches history at NWOSU in Alva. She is currently completing her doctorate at Oklahoma State University, with concentrations in American history and public history. Brown’s research includes African Americans in western Oklahoma, pre-statehood cattle ranches and other local history.
In addition to teaching classes about United States and world history, she also teaches Oklahoma history and public history courses.
The Sod House Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is located southeast of Aline on Oklahoma 8.
For more information, contact Director Renee Trindle at (580) 463-2441 or sod house@okhistory.org.
