ALINE, Okla. — The Sod House Museum will be celebrating Christmas the pioneer way with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The event will feature music by the Reimer Family, traditional decorations and treats by the Friends Group. It will be a come-and-go event 1–3 p.m.
The Reimers of Aline will present Christmas music along with gospel music.
The museum will be decorated for Christmas, while the Sod House itself will be decorated for a traditional 1890s pioneer Christmas. Visitors also can enjoy cookies and hot cider provided by the Friends of the Sod House. A drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. to give away the quilt made by the group to help with financial support for the museum.
Operated by Oklahoma Historical Society, the museum is located southeast of Aline on Oklahoma 8.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, contact Director Renee Trindle at (580) 463-2441 or sodhouse@okhistory.org.
