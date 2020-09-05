Sod House Museum will open a new exhibit, “History of a One-Room School,” on Sept. 19 that will explore one-room schoolhouses in rural Oklahoma.
Schoolhouse desks, books and a washstand, among many other artifacts, will evoke memories of a bygone era when these one-room, one-teacher schools dotted the landscape. These simply built structures, supported by local farmers and merchants, served as a place to educate children, hold community meetings and host social gatherings.
At 10 a.m. Sept. 19, Brenda Dixon, who retired from teaching in Alva Public Schools, will give a presentation about one-room schools in conjunction with the exhibit. Her program will examine the history of the one-room schoolhouses of the area.
Dixon’s great-grandfather donated land and was influential in an effort to encourage his peers to donate timber for the original log structure of the Oakdale one-room schoolhouse, known as the “Stockade School” because of the vertical placement of the logs. The schoolhouse was rebuilt in 1902, and it was in that structure that Dixon’s mother was a student and her aunt began her teaching career. Following Dixon’s talk, there will be a question-and-answer session, as well as a time for audience members to share their memories of one-room schoolhouses.
The Sod House Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located southeast of Aline on Oklahoma 8. For more information, contact Director Renee Trindle at (580) 463-2441 or sodhouse@okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.