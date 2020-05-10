Americans have celebrated Mother’s Day since 1914, but this year’s holiday will be markedly different.
Whether you’re video conferencing or waving through a window, celebrating the holiday will pose challenges, especially for families with loved ones in a nursing home.
A few Enid families shared how they plan to honor local mothers during social distancing, creating new Mother’s Day memories on this special occasion.
‘Everyone wants to see their mom’
Enid resident Diana Griffith shared how she’s communicating with her mother during the last two months. Charlene Nelson, who lives at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, 4502 W. Randolph, has lived in quarantine for the past few months.
“I do get to go over there, but we’re not allowed to see her,” Griffith said. “That’s the most difficult, I don’t physically see her, I only go over there at lunch, and she has a cat in her room — they allow her to have a kitty — so I have to go change the kitty litter about twice a week, and they set it outside for me and then I’ll talk to the nurse, but I don’t go when she’s in her room.”
Residents aren’t allowed in-person visitation since the quarantine began on March 13, but residents and their families try to remain hopeful as they strive to make the most of it.
“I leave her notes and I take her pictures, and bring her flowers and little snacks or goodies so that she knows that I’ve been there,” Griffith said. “Hopefully, they’ll lift the quarantine so I can see her, but I don’t (think) it will be lifted at the nursing homes for quite a while.”
As assisted-living facilities continue to make the safest decisions for both residents and families, they’ve been working to find unconventional ways to make Mother’s Day special during this unprecedented time. For example, one of the ideas Griffith favored was a mobile visit.
“Everyone wants to see their mom, and that’s where the drive-through comes in,” she said. “They’re thinking something like that would be the best we can do. If not, I will drop off my gifts and flowers and balloons with them, so that she would know we were there. I don’t think we can get close enough to take a picture together. We’re all just doing the best we can and playing by the rules and not testing the virus by going against what the Department of Health wants us to do.”
Griffith expressed her continued appreciation for The Arbors and how the staff has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They all do an outstanding job,” she said. “They know everyone on a first-name basis, as well as the families. We communicate with the director and the nurses through phone calls and texts, and they take such good care of the residents. We have no worries or qualms with their advice or what they do.”
‘She’s in my heart every day’
Amidst feelings of frustration and devastation, some Enid residents recognize the importance of finding the light, especially in a time of darkness.
“They’ve changed the lock on the doors, and we used to have a code, but we’re not allowed to get in anymore,” Griffith said. “It’s totally restricted, which is for the best benefit of everybody. Hopefully, we can go inside this summer, but until then, I always think of my mom. Even though she’s not physically with me, she’s in my heart every day.”
For Barbara Ools, the little things mean the most. The Enid resident shared her reality during this time of uncertainty. Her mother, Roberta Brinson, has resided at The Commons, 3706 King, for the last two years.
“I see her maybe once every two weeks now, which makes me feel more overprotective,” Ools said.
“Before, I’d be there every day, or at least three days out of the week, and I would talk with the nursing staff about how she’s doing. That interaction has kind of stopped. It’s not as easy to feel like you know how her day-to-day is going with just a 30-minute conversation.”
Ools opened up about the challenges she faces as a result of her mother’s health condition.
“She had a stroke several years back, so it can be difficult to understand her on her cellphone,” she said. “She’s not a very talkative person and doesn’t open up over the phone as much as she would in person. If I have trouble, I ask her to ring her call light and one of the nurses will come down and translate what she’s trying to say to me, and then I can respond back to her. But they have a lot of other residents to take care of, so this does hinder communication a lot. It’s hard.”
Learning multiple lessons amid the outbreak, many people are reminded to take nothing for granted. Activities once done without a second thought are now a privilege certain families continue to yearn for.
“We’re planning to do a window visit on Mother’s Day, and I’m going to gather my siblings and we’re going to try to get my dad to town safely. We’re going to make a big sign that says, ‘Happy Mother’s Day.’ We’ll take cards and I’m making her a little photo album of the grandkids and family,” Ools said. “Hopefully, she’ll be able to see everyone. She hasn’t seen my dad since this began, and I try to keep him at home because he’s pretty susceptible. I can tell they’re having a hard time not knowing if the other one is safe, but I reassure them.”
“The most difficult is not being able to hug my Momma. Just not being able to give her a hug is really hard. I’m ready for us to be able to physically connect too.”
Roberta and her husband have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the nursing home, and Roberta will have her 70th birthday in July, Ools said.
‘This one is just hard’
Despite feelings of concern, gratitude proves an ever-consistent theme in Enid, with businesses working hard to make the day special for the community.
Enid Floral & Gifts, 1123 S. Van Buren, hosted a Mother’s Day giveaway on its Facebook page and promoted one-of-a-kind arrangements for moms.
“This one is just hard because we can’t go in, but we’ll do the best we can now, and we’ll recelebrate Mother’s Day when we can go in and love on her,” Ools said. “The Commons has been good about setting up activities for them during this time, and I’m sure they’ll come up with something special. We’re excited.”
For some families, what started as a temporary stay became involuntary overnight. Enid resident Jami Gregory shared her family’s unique experience. Jami’s mother, Marilyn Krieger, spent the past few months at Garland Road Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1401 N. Garland Road.
Gregory said the nursing home was just a temporary stay that started in January so that her mother could rehabilitate from a recurring case of pneumonia. Then Krieger made the decision to remain in the nursing home during this time because of her susceptibility to the virus.
“At the beginning of March, she felt like she wasn’t ready to go home, and then COVID-19 happened and the residents were put on lockdown,” Gregory said.
The Enid community continues to exemplify positivity through these challenging times.
“On Sunday, we’re going to take a shepherd’s hook and bring her flowers and hang them outside her window,” Gregory said. “We’re going to make it as special as we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.