Snow’s Furniture, 4922 W. Garriott, is now open and has its full selection of furniture after transitioning from being named Marquis Furniture for many years. The new Snow’s location is owned by Barry Durham.
General Manager Kerri Beyer was with Marquis for 17 years and said the name changed over the summer, with all job titles filled June 1, a soft opening June 20 and the grand opening starting Aug. 20.
“I’ve known the owner of this company for as many years as I’ve known the owner of Marquis,” Beyer said. “So it was a very comfortable transition for all of us, and they made sure of it. They’re a great company to work for.”
The furniture is all new since the change of the name. Beyer said they have been “quite busy” during the first months since the transition.
“We’re holding our own. It’s actually busier than it was with Marquis,” Beyer said. “With Snow’s being from Tulsa, I don’t know that a lot of people recognized it. Now that our commercials have started, they’re recognizing the gentleman in the commercials: Johnny Ross. He’s the owner’s uncle, and he is awesome. He’s one of the best people that I know.”
Beyer said there are plans to host Ross in the new Snow’s location at some point, as he has become somewhat of a celebrity in Oklahoma for his distinctive motion of waving his arm in a circle.
There is a lot of familiarity for customers at Snow’s who used to shop at Marquis. Beyer said promotions such as discounts equal to tax, renting with no credit check, as well as Wells Fargo being its go-to financing company. Some of the furniture manufacturers are the same as what Marquis offered, as well as some completely new brands.
There currently is a Labor Day Weekend sale going on, with any purchase over $500 allowing customers to receive a discount equal to the tax of the purchase. Beyer said there are also plans in the works to be involved with other promotions that take place with various businesses around town, although it is too early to know exactly what they will offer or participate in.
With the transition now firmly in the rearview mirror, Beyer said it has been about as easy of a process as it could have been. She said even being familiar with the building through multiple businesses has made the change even smoother.
“It’s been a huge benefit. I’ve been in furniture for 32 years. This building has actually become home,” Beyer said. “We joke that I come with the building, because I was in this building with Sight and Sound, I was in this building with Aaron’s, been in it with Marquis and now Snow’s. So it’s just been a huge benefit just being so familiar with the owner. Everybody in furniture does something so similar that the transition is almost seamless.”
