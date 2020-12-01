The Enid area could see 3-4 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, according to National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday, according to NWS, and covers Garfield, Major, Grant, Alfalfa, Woods, Woodward, Ellis and Harper counties.
"As a cold storm system moves over the region Wednesday into Thursday, snow will begin across western and northern Oklahoma and spread south and east toward central Oklahoma by Wednesday night," according to the warning. "The heaviest snow is expected to occur over northwest and portions of west-central Oklahoma.
"Total snow accumulations of four to seven inches," the warning states. "Amounts up to 10 inches appear possible from around Alva and Freedom, down through Woodward and Fairview."
The Enid area is expected to see rain and snow Wednesday, according to NWS, with around an inch of snow possible. The high Wednesday is expected to be 33, with a north wind at 7-13 mph.
Rain and snow will continue Wednesday night, switching to snow around 1 a.m., according to NWS. Another 2-4 inches of snow is possible Wednesday night.
Thursday is forecast to see a 40% chance of more snow before noon. The high Thursday is expected to be 37.
Friday will see sunny skies and a high of 45, according to NWS.
