ENID, Okla. — Wednesday's snowfall provided some needed moisture for Northwest Oklahoma, but not enough to change the extreme drought conditions affecting the area.
"It's better than nothing, but it's way too little to impact the drought at all," Gary McManus, state climatologist with Oklahoma Climatological Survey, said Thursday. "I want to say it's a drop in the bucket, but it's barely even a drop."
According to the Mesonet on Thursday, the weather-recording site at Breckinridge reported .13 of an inch of precipitation in the past 24 hours. The site at Lahoma reported .09 of an inch.
U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly update on conditions Thursday and shows most of Northwest Oklahoma is in extreme drought, the second-worst of category of drought.
The northern parts of Woods, Alfalfa and Grant counties are in moderate or severe drought, which are the fourth- and third-worst categories, respectively. The far southeastern tip of Garfield County also is in severe drought, as is the southeast corner of Kingfisher County.
The Mesonet also shows that in the past 90 days, the Breckinridge and Lahoma sites have recorded just .80 of an inch of rain, while the Fairview site has recorded .90 of an inch.
The last significant rainfall recorded at the three Mesonet sites came on Nov. 2, 2021, when Breckinridge recorded .55 of an inch, Lahoma .52 of an inch and Fairview .51 of an inch.
"It's been three months since Garfield and Major counties received even one-quarter of an inch of rain," McManus said.
Oklahoma Climatological Survey data show that for the last 90 days — from Oct. 29, 2021, to Jan. 26, 2022 — the north central part of the state, which includes Garfield County, is experiencing the third-driest October-January period since 1921 with an average of .73 of an inch of rain. That is an average of 3.28 inches below normal.
The National Weather Service forecast shows a 20% chance of showers for the Enid area on Tuesday, with a 30% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain Tuesday night and a 20% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain next Wednesday.
"Hopefully, we can get a shift in the track of the system to bring precipitation to Northwest Oklahoma," McManus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.