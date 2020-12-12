A winter storm warning was issued Saturday by National Weather Service for much of Northwest Oklahoma.
The warning affects Harper, Woods, Ellis, Woodward, Major,Dewey Alfalfa, Garfield, Roger Mills, Cusgter, Blaine and Kingfisher counties, and is in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday, according to NWS. Heavy snow is expected in the warning area, with total accumulation of 3-8 inches.
In addition, a winter weather advisory is in effect for a large part of Oklahoma, including Grant, Noble and Logan counties, according to NWS. It is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.
As much as 2-4 inches of snow is expected in the advisory area.
Snow was expected to start in the Enid area late in the Saturday overnight period, according to NWS, and continue through noon Sunday. The NWS forecast called for 2-4 inches of snow possible.
The high Sunday is expected to be around 35, with a north-northeast wind at 10-14 mph and gusts to 20 mph.
Skies are expected to be clear Sunday night, with a low of 19.
The high Monday is forecast to be near 40 under sunny skies, according to NWS. Tuesday calls for a 50% chance of more snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.