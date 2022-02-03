Students remained out of school across Northwest Oklahoma on Thursday and snow continued in the area.
For Friday, Enid Public Schools had already scheduled a professional day, so students already were not going to attend class.
Students at Chisholm Public Schools and Oklahoma Bible Academy will have virtual learning again Friday.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College again will close all campuses Friday.
Oklahoma Department of Human Services will close its offices in all 77 counties on Friday.
Vance Air Force Base, which was closed Wednesday and Thursday, will open at noon with limited services, Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
The commissary, base exchange and medical clinic will open noon.
"The goal tomorrow is to posture the base to be ready to execute our mission on Monday, Feb. 7," the post reads.
Those people required to report will be notified by the chain of command.
Skies skies are expected to return Friday, although high temperatures will remain cold, according to National Weather Service.
The high today is expected to be around 27, although wind chill values in the morning will be as low as minus 9, according to NWS.
The high Saturday should be in the mid-30s, with temperatures slowly increasing to near 50 by Tuesday.
Closings for Friday include:
Aline-Cleo, virtual learning through Friday.
Alva Public Schools, closed Friday, activities canceled.
Autry Technology Center, closed Friday.
Burlington Public Schools, closed Friday.
Cherokee Public Schools, closed Friday.
Chisholm Public Schools, virtual learning through Friday.
Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools, virtual learning Friday, activities canceled.
Dover Public Schools, closed Friday, activities canceled.
Drummond Public Schools, closed Friday.
Emmanuel Christian School in Enid, closed Friday.
Enid Public Schools, closed through Friday.
Fairview Public Schools, virtual learning Friday.
First United Methodist in Enid, closed through Friday.
Fort Supply Public Schools, closed Friday.
Freedom Public Schools, closed Friday.
Garber Public Schools, virtual learning Friday.
Hennessey Public Schools, virtual learning Friday.
Kingfisher Public Schools, closed Friday.
Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, virtual learning Friday.
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, closed through Friday.
Lomega Public Schools, closed Friday, activities canceled.
Medford Public Schools, closed Friday, activities canceled.
Mooreland Public Schools, closed Friday, activities canceled.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid, all locations closed Friday.
Northwest Technology Center in Alva, closed Friday.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University, all locations closed Friday.
Okeene Public Schools, closed Friday, activities canceled.
Oklahoma Bible Academy, virtual learning Friday.
Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools, virtual learning Friday.
Waukomis Public Schools, closed Friday, activities canceled.
Waynoka Public Schools, virtual learning Friday, activities canceled.
Wheatheart Nutrition Garber, closed Friday.
Wheatheart Nutrition Meadows Point-Enid, closed Friday.
Woodward Public Schools, closed Friday.
