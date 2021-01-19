Security National Bank of Enid will reward five area students for their good grades with the SNB Pays for A’s program.
Since 2002, thousands of report cards have been submitted. The bank sponsors the program twice a year, once for spring semester grades and once for fall semester grades.
The program is open to students in grades 3 through 12. Public and private school students are encouraged to participate. Students will have until 5 p.m. Feb. 5 to take their report cards to any of Security National Bank’s three locations. There, the bank will make a copy of the report card and place it in a hopper. Four cards will be drawn from the hopper. Those four students will receive $10 for each A and $5 for each B on their fall 2020 semester grades. Individual grades from each nine-week section will not be considered. All students entering their grades will receive a coupon for a frosted lemonade or hand-spun milkshake from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
In addition, one card will be drawn from the hopper for a $150 savings account with the bank.
Security National Bank is located at 201 W. Broadway, 201 W. Maine and 210 N. Oakwood.
