Six students received cash for their good grades through Security National Bank of Enid’s Pays for A’s program, now in its 20th year of honoring area students.
“We are proud of the accomplishments of the students in Northwest Oklahoma, our area has so many gifted students,” said SNB’s April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications.
Report cards drawn belong to: Andrea Lozano, Longfellow Middle School; Lindsey Martin, Epic Charter Schools; Kannon Dally, Chisholm Elementary School; Abby Druse, Coolidge Elementary School; and Manuel Garcia, Taft Elementary School. The recipient of the $150 savings account was Erin Sandwick of Emmanuel Christian School. Each student entering the Pays for A’s program at Security National Bank received free Icedream from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
The bank sponsors the program twice a year, once for spring semester grades and once for fall semester grades.
The program is open to public and private school students in grades 3 through 12. Four report cards are drawn from a hopper. Those four students will receive $10 for each A and $5 for each B on their semester grades. In addition, one student receives a $150 savings account.
