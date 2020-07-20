Six students recently received cash for good grades through Security National Bank of Enid’s Pays for A’s program, now in its 19th year of honoring area students.
“We are proud of the accomplishments of the students in Northwest Oklahoma — our area has so many gifted students”, said SNB’s April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications.
Report cards drawn belong to: Andrea Lozano of Longfellow Middle School, Ethan Ritchie of Chisholm Middle School, Cheyenne Gill of Enid High School, Lilyan Walden of Cimarron Elementary School, and Madison Maluy of Pioneer-Pleasant Vale School.
The recipient of the $150 savings account was Gunner Johnson of Garber Elementary School. Each student entering the Pays for A’s program received free ice cream from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
Security National Bank is located at 201 W. Broadway, 201 W. Maine and 210 N. Oakwood.
