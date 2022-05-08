Looking for an opportunity to lower your auto insurance premiums and update yourself on changes in the driving landscape and motoring rules?
Garfield County OSU Extension and AARP are sponsoring a “Smart Driving” course beginning at 9 a.m. May 25, 2022, at the extension office conference room, 316 E. Oxford. The course will last until around 3:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Those attending can bring a lunch or plan to eat close by. The course is open to the public.
This course includes the latest related information as well as strategies for driving safely longer. There are no tests involved.
AARP driver safety courses have helped older drivers stay safe, up-to-date, educated and confident behind the wheel since 1979. A new updated version came off the design table the beginning of 2022. The driving landscape has changed dramatically in the past 10 years and vehicles have seen drastic updates since many drivers received their driver’s licenses.
“Everyone can benefit from the updated curriculum,” said Kevin R. Hackett, local AARP “Smart Driver” volunteer instructor. “As the number of older drivers increase, it is critical that we optimize the driving experience for capable older adults by helping them become more confident, knowledgeable drivers to reduce social isolation issues and financial costs, while making the roads safer for all.”
Research shows that older drivers can benefit from additional training on such things as managing roundabouts, pavement markings, turn signal use and sign compliance. The course covers safety strategies that reduce the likelihood of a crash as they learn about how aging, medication, alcohol and other health-related issues affect driving ability. It also will include information on how to adjust driving accordingly to allow for these changes as well as changes in vehicles.
Insurance companies agree with the research because they offer a reduction on your auto insurance rate for up to three years after completion of this course and when certificate is provided to them, Hackett said. Consult your insurance agent for details on their discounts.
Sign up by contacting Garfield County OSU Extension Center at (580) 237-1228. Contact at (405) 714-1002 for more information about the course.
The cost of the course is $20 for AARP members (bring your card) or $25 for non-AARP members. Bring your driver’s license, as you will need the number. Participants will receive a participant guidebook as part of the course.
This AARP Smart Driving program and new materials were developed with input and representation from more than 15 related organizations making up the National Older Driver Safety Expert Panel and in consultation with many other safety, motor vehicle, transportation, and medical groups.
Another course, “We Need to Talk,” is available to those who care about and are worried about older drivers. It is designed to help families begin the conversation with individuals about the need to limit or stopping driving. It is a 60- to 90-minute program that covers both physical and social issues of not driving, making objective observations about driving safely, and developing strategies and a plan for more successful and sensitive conversations about limiting or stopping driving for those we are concerned about.
It includes handouts and would be an excellent program for civic clubs, professional groups or other interested groups, Hackett said. The program can be scheduled by contacting Hackett at (405) 714-1002 for more information.
