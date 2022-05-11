MARSHALL, Okla. — A small airplane crash occurred late Wednesday morning near Marshall.
Vance Air Force Base learned a civilian aircraft crash had occurred about 20 miles southeast of the military base at around 11:30 a.m. A spokesperson at the base said the aircraft was not from Vance.
Oklahoma City television station News 9 reported at 12:44 p.m. the pilot of the plane was injured and that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said no one else was aboard the plane.
This developing story will be updated as information is obtained.
