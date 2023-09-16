ENID, Okla. — Recent rains, cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures may have boosted the crowds at the Cherokee Strip Celebration Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, but it resulted in the absences of one of the main attractions of the parade.
The Slash-O-Longhorns, of Woodward, were unable to make it this year because rain-soaked grounds and roadways made it impossible to load the steers and get them to Enid, according to Chamber officials.
Parts of far northwestern Oklahoma received more than 5 inches of rain in the last seven days, with Woodward recording 3.73 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet weather recording site.
The parade was filled with western-themed parade floats, bands, cowboys, Native Americans and local dignitaries, while the food trucks and craft and merchandise vendors catered to the crowds.
Parade winners were Mitchell DeClerck, PLLC, commercial, earning $500 for the charity of its choice, and St. Paul's Lutheran School, non-profit, earning $500 for its organization.
Earlier in the day, the Walk of Fame ceremony unveiled plaques for new inductees Dr. Jerry Blankenship and Jewell Ridge in Stride Bank Center's Convention Hall.
