Six EHS students awarded $40,000 scholarships from Allen family

Six Enid High School graduates who will be the first in their families to attend college each received $40,000 scholarships from the Allen family of Enid.
All will attend private universities in Oklahoma in the fall, with a majority studying for careers in medicine.
The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, which distributes the Allen Family Opportunity Scholarship, announced the recipients shortly after they graduated May 21: Anthony Carranza, Ana Cruz Hernandez, Diego De La Torre, Josue Espinal, Jada Nichols and Vianney Orozco.
For up to four years, students receive a yearly $10,000 scholarship, as established in 2017 by the Allen Family Charitable Foundation.
Senior students from Enid High School, Chisholm High School, Pioneer High School and Oklahoma Bible Academy who will be attending a two-year community college or four-year university are eligible for the scholarship. First priority is given to first-generation college students who demonstrate a clear financial need.
Mary Stallings, CSCF executive director, said the decision to prioritize first-generation college students came from the Allens after seeing the number of parents who often came to the United States without a full education wanting more for their children.
The initial $2 million the Allens donated is expected to fund the scholarship for 15-20 years, according to the CSCF. Payments are distributed to university bursars to be used for tuition, fees, housing, food, books and other essential needs once students provide proof of enrollment.
Additional requirements for the scholarship are that students have a cumulative 3.0 GPA while in high school and they retain a cumulative 2.75 GPA while attending college. Recipients also must exhibit “good character and citizenship in high school and college” and “healthy lifestyle choices throughout high school and college, including avoiding the abuse of drugs, alcohol or tobacco.”
“(The Allens) don’t just give them the money and forget about it — they stay involved,” Stallings said. “So each year they want to have a dinner, and those students come back from being in college, and they encourage the new recipients.
“The family just gets bigger and bigger.”
The family was unable to have a dinner this month with past and present recipients, however, because of the nationwide COVID-19 restrictions.
Paul Allen established the foundation with his wife, the late Joan Allen. He told the six Tuesday at the CSCF office that this scholarship gives them the choice of going to college and achieving success — something his father and his father’s family didn’t have, growing up on a farm in northeast Nebraska.
Allen credited his mother’s insistence he go to college with how successful he became — if he hadn’t gone to the University of Nebraska, he wouldn’t have met Joan or starting working for Hormel Foods in Oklahoma City. He co-founded Advance Food Company in 1974, as well as contributing to numerous philanthropic efforts in Enid. Paul and Joan Allen underwrote the construction of David Allen Memorial Ballpark, named for their late son.
Paul was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2018. Both also were named Enid Pillar of the Plains honorees.
His son, Mark Allen, who also helps determine scholarship recipients, said Tuesday his family can help students “go out and do great things” like his father has.
“The idea was, ’Let’s create a scholarship and a means for those people to go whose family never had a chance to do it,’ because that’s him … and you all are in the same situation,” he told the six. “So we want to take away the financial burden for you the best we can, so that perhaps allows you perhaps to fulfill your dreams in the future.”
Bridging the gap
Through high school, Ana Cruz Hernandez focused on becoming a nurse practitioner and opening her own clinic — the caveat being she would have to take the long way around to get her bachelor’s degree.
She had planned on transferring to the University of Oklahoma after two years at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid getting her associate’s because it was the more affordable option.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ana’s father hasn’t been able to find construction jobs, the closest up to 13 hours away from home. And she said his age is starting to catch up to him.
“He’s not that old, but he’s getting to the point where he’s complaining about his pain — that’s why I got a job, too,” Ana said. She’s worked 10 months at Chick-fil-A in Enid, putting in up to 30 hours a week during the school year to not only save up for college, but to help her family buy her father a new car to travel for work.
But with the Allen scholarship, along with other sources of financial aid, Ana now can afford to attend Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The school has smaller class sizes and more faith-based campus life, which Ana said is a better fit for her.
“The only factor (was) that it was just too much tuition money for me,” she said.
Jada Nichols, an incoming vocal performance freshman, also will be able to pay her tuition in full to Southern Nazarene University with a waiver for participating all four years in Oklahoma All-State — then, she said, the Allen scholarship, her federal Pell Grant and the university will finance housing, books and other fees.
“So when I’m working, I can save for a car and a laptop, because I don’t have one of those yet, instead of focusing on saving for tuition and being worried about taking out student loans,” Jada said. “Because when I graduate, I plan on not having student loans, and that’s crazy.”
Only 0.1% of all undergraduate students in 2015-16 received $25,000 or more in scholarships, according to the most recent National Postsecondary Student Aid Study — making graduating debt-free extremely unlikely for lower-income students, or those at any income level, said EHS head counselor Kim Collins.
Collins said lower-income students are more concerned than ever with how to afford college as private and public tuition costs have skyrocketed, while federal financial aid isn’t enough for the over 70% of undergrads who receive it to bridge the money gap.
In 2019, the average cost of a private, four-year university in the U.S. came to $35,830 a year — a spike of $20,000 from 20 years ago, according to the College Board.
The Pell Grant subsidy, most notably, is administered by the Department of Education to incoming college students with financial need, determined through the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA). The average amount awarded in 2018-19 was $4,160, while 20 years ago, in 1998-99, that average was $3,400, according to the Department of Education.
This leaves lower-income students to cover that difference by applying for student loans, either through the federal government or private entities.
And according to the Department of Education, first-generation students take out student loans more often and in higher amounts than continuing-generation peers (those who have at least one parent who had some collegiate experience).
Twenty-five years out of school, Collins herself finished paying off her undergrad and graduate loans a year ago, having opted for the minimum $110-a-month financed payment.
As the school's counselor for seniors, Collins said she sees around 70 students apply for scholarships through the high school each year, with the Allen Family scholarship among those awarding the most financial aid.
Another, the Vicki and Kevin Davis Scholarship, will cover tuition for students attending Oklahoma State University ($20,000 annually) or NOC ($11,000), as well as all costs for a CareerTech school.
Lower-income students also regularly apply for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship, which pays for either all of an Oklahoma public university tuition or a portion of a private or technical school’s.
“It’s the difference between feeling like you could finish college versus not,” Collins said.
Family dreams
With the Allen scholarship, Diego De La Torre now has a near-full ride to study medical molecular biology at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa this fall.
“With what I have and all these scholarships, I can go to one of the best schools here and become a doctor. And I want to have the best education possible, since neither of my parents had that education,” Diego said.
Diego’s parents weren’t able to finish their educations when they lived in Mexico; his father never learned to read or write Spanish in school because he instead worked on the family farm. Diego’s mother wanted to become a nurse, but had to pull out of Mexico’s equivalent of high school to help her family.
Josue Espinal said his family, all involved or interested in health care, has expected him to work hard to achieve his goal to become a surgeon.
“Coming as immigrants, as minorities, we face certain difficulties and don’t have the same privileges,” said Josue, who is Dominican. “So we learn to work harder than any other person who would just say, ‘Oh why would I need that? My parents got me covered.’ But that’s not our story, so we really have to work harder and reach out for those opportunities.”
Josue, who graduated last week with valedictorian honors, will study biology at Oklahoma Christian University.
Anthony Carranza said his foremost goal going into medicine is to help his family. His mother, Nancy Carranza, came to Medford from the Mexican state of Hidalgo when she was 2 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen when she was 9.
“The struggles my family went through and the opportunities they didn’t have, I wanted to expand that, so I wouldn’t have to struggle and help them not struggle anymore,” said Anthony, who will attend Oklahoma City University this fall. “Once I’m out of college, and on my feet, I can help them with any financial burden and anything they sacrificed for me.”
Like her peers, Vianney Orozco also will pursue her long-held dream of studying medicine at Oklahoma Christian. She plans to become an occupational therapist and help children like her younger brother, who has cerebral palsy, “reach their full potential.”
Her mother, Veronica, herself wanted to be a nurse while living in Mexico, but “didn’t have that choice,” Vianney said. She and Vianney’s father met 20 years ago while both working at AdvancePierre — Paul Allen’s company until he sold it in 2005.
“Realizing that I’m so blessed to have a choice where I get to go, what career I want to do, what I want to dedicate myself to the rest of my life, has been something that has motivated me,” Vianney said.