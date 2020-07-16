Sisters charged with neglect, exploitation of mother

ENID, Okla. — Two Enid sisters are facing two felony charges accusing each of exploiting their then 88-year-old mother last year.
Jane Ingraham and Shirley Neal each were charged Wednesday with caretaker neglect and exploitation of an elderly person from incidents dating back to 2019.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, an Adult Protective Services worker came to Enid Police Department to report an extortion case to Officer Tom Rhyne. The APS worker told Rhyne the victim was an 88-year-old woman.
The worker said the women had nine children and recently moved in with Ingraham. The worker said Neal cut off all forms of communication between the woman and her other children, according to an affidavit. It was reported to APS the mother was missing about $16,000 from closed bank accounts. The worker tried to speak with Neal, but Neal refused to answer questions about her mother's finances and medical history. She did tell the worker Ingraham was the primary caregiver.
On Aug. 15, 2019, Sgt. Eric Reddick spoke with one of the woman's other daughters, who said there were several incidents and statements from Neal and Ingraham showing they were purposely keeping their mother from the rest of the family, according to the affidavit. She last saw her mother two years ago, and the rest of her siblings were not being apprised of their mother's condition.
The daughter said on one occasion her mother went to the hospital for surgery, but none of her other children were aware of the procedure. The only time the siblings were contacted was when the mother was admitted to the ICU following complications from the surgery, according to the affidavit. The daughter also said Ingraham told her not to send anything to the residence if it would not fit into the mailbox because she was not going to accept it.
The daughter said Ingraham and her husband’s name were on her mother's bank account. She said she knew this because she saw the names on the account, according to the affidavit. She said two years ago, when she was still in contact with her mother, the two of them went to the bank to add the daughter's name on some financial documents. While doing so, the mother told the bank staff to keep Ingraham’s name on the account as well.
Reddick spoke with one of the woman's sons, who said he had no contact with his mother. The son said his ability to have any contact with her was stopped by his sisters, Ingraham and Neal, according to the affidavit. He said his mother was always the type of person who cared about her appearance in public, but the last time he saw her, her appearance was disheveled, her hair was a mess and was not colored.
On Sept. 5, 2019, Reddick spoke with another of the woman's daughters. She said she went to her mother’s residence when she learned it was being sold. She said when she arrived, Neal and Ingraham already were there, according to the affidavit.
The daughter said she wanted to speak with her mother because selling the house made no sense since there were no issues with her mother taking care of the house or herself. She said when she asked her mother to speak alone, Ingraham responded, saying there would be no discussions with their mother alone. The daughter was able to speak with her mother, but the mother refused any help and said the decision already was made.
This daughter said her mother lives between Neal and Ingraham’s houses, and neither sister will allow anyone in the family to see their mother unless Neal or Ingraham are present. Visits are done by appointment only, according to the affidavit. This daughter said the last time she saw her mother was around Christmas 2018. The scheduled meeting was agreed to by Ingraham. The daughter told Reddick a similar visit had taken place before, but on this occasion Ingraham was not present. It was only Neal, her mother and the daughter.
At one point during this visit, Neal got up to use the restroom. The daughter said her mother began to cry while Neal was gone. She asked what was wrong, and her mother responded, “You have no idea what is going on,” according to the affidavit. Neal returned to the table and told the daughter the visit was over and it was time to leave, not allowing their mother to finish her food. The daughter said Neal and Ingraham dictate how long visits last.
Reddick asked the daughter about the hospital incident. She said no one in the family was contacted when her mother was taken to the hospital for heart surgery, according to the affidavit. The daughter said she called her mother in the past before her cellphone service was disconnected. Now, Neal and Ingraham would listen to their mother's phone calls and if they did not like what was being said they would end the call. During one of these calls, Ingraham told their mother she "had to do what they say," and she "had to mind."
On Oct. 2, 2019, Reddick spoke with another of the woman’s daughters, who told Reddick of an incident that occurred on April 9, 2019. This daughter said Neal and Ingraham arrived at her house unannounced. She invited them inside, but both refused. Her mother also was present, according to the affidavit. The daughter said she was shocked at the appearance of her mother, saying her mother was always dressed appropriately and was always concerned about her appearance. On this occasion, her mother was wearing unkempt, nasty clothes, her hair was uncut and gray hair was showing. The daughter said Neal and Ingraham were upset with her because she had contacted the police March 8, 2019, and asked for a wellness check on her mother. After this incident, the daughter said all contact with her mother, including celebrations, letters and trips were canceled by Neal and Ingraham.
Reddick served a search warrant for the woman's financial information between July 1, 2017, and August 2019. He noted the names on the woman's account included Ingraham and her husband. Neal’s name was added in November 2017, according to the affidavit. The bank records showed normal expenditures, some of which were repeated monthly, beginning in July 2017. November 2017 was the first month checks were written specifically to either Neal or Ingraham in "large, even dollar amounts." Four checks were written to Neal in November 2017, totaling $511. This pattern continued through August 2019 with the dollar amounts increasing.
By July 2019, Ingraham had 15 checks written out to her, totaling $4,991.97, according to the affidavit. Neal had 22 checks written out to her, totaling $5,643.31
Reddick contacted one of the daughters again and asked if Neal or Ingraham were certified or worked as a home health care professional. The daughter told Reddick Neal had gone to an attorney some time back to complete paperwork and get ruled to be disabled, according to the affidavit. The daughter said Neal does not work now she is considered disabled, but cares for their mother full time. She also told Reddick that Ingraham also has never worked in the home health care field and, as far as she was aware, and held no certificates or any training to do so.
Each count of caretaker neglect and exploitation of an elderly person is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or by a fine of up to $10,000.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of both women, with bond set at $20,000 for each.
