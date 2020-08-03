Hedges Speech & Hearing is inviting the public to a "Silent Nite on the Town," featuring the 1925 Charlie Chaplin silent film "The Gold Rush," Aug. 14 at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence.
Carmen Ball, executive director of Hedges Speech & Hearing, said many people in Enid don't realize Hedges is a nonprofit speech and hearing therapy provider, and a United Way partner agency, that relies on fundraising to offset costs for clients in need.
Hedges is unique, Ball said, in being a nonprofit that works in both speech therapy and hearing services for all ages, and also provides hearing services for veterans through the VA Community Care program.
That mission took a financial hit this summer when Hedges had to buy a new audiometer, and Ball said the hope is the silent movie fundraiser will help refill the coffers for direct services for the elderly and children in need.
Given the mission at Hedges, Ball said it "just seemed to be the perfect small fundraiser for us — to have a silent movie night."
This is the second annual event, and Ball said she's hoping to build on the success of last year's show.
"We had great local people willing to sponsor the event last year," Ball said. "For a first-time fundraiser, we had good attendance."
Ball said "Silent Nite on the Town" fits a small-budget niche for local fundraisers, as opposed to some of the more expensive balls and dinners.
"It's not a huge ticket item, since it's just $15 a ticket," Ball said. "You can still go and take your whole family if you want to, and support Hedges Speech and Hearing."
Ball said she hopes more people bring their kids to this year's show, based on the experience of last year's show, which featured Chaplin and Laurel & Hardy short films.
"We had a few families with kids last year, and I thought we were going to have to scrape them off the floor they were laughing so hard," Ball said. "The kids just had a great time."
A cash bar will be available this year, along with soda and water, and small bags of curated candies from the 1920s.
Every admission ticket will include one raffle ticket, which can be entered for one of about 20 raffle drawings. Ball said local businesses have donated kids' bicycles and gift baskets for the raffle. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the door. Raffle drawings will be after the movie.
Social distancing will be maintained in the theater seating, and masks are "strongly encouraged."
For more information, call Hedges Speech & Hearing at (580) 234-3734.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.