Sign-up for Christmas aid programs starts Thursday

Three local nonprofits soon will begin signing up families for Christmas aid programs, with the first starting sign-ups Thursday.
Each child in need is allowed to sign up for only one of the following three programs.
Salvation Army
Salvation Army of Enid will begin signing up families for its Christmas Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs, which provide gifts, respectively, for children ages newborn to 12 and for senior citizens.
Sign-up for the programs will be online, and participants must call (580) 237-1910 in advance to receive a registration code and schedule an appointment.
To register, families will need a photo ID for head of household and birth certificates for all family members on the application. Birth certificates and/or proof of custody is required for children with different last names. Income verification for all working members, proof of residency, proof of expenses, food stamp verification, clothing sizes and toy wishes also will be taken during the registration.
Registration appointments will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1-16.
Capt. Amanda Brittle, with Salvation Army of Enid, said the Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs serve about 400 families, and about 1,200 to 1,500 people each year.
Brittle said many of the recipients of the program are either senior citizens without family contact, or hard-working low-income families.
"We have many parents who work two or three jobs, who just can't make ends meet and buy Christmas presents," Brittle said.
Demand is expected to be greater this year, due to COVID-19 and local families' loss of income, Brittle said.
Donations of new cold-weather clothes are needed for all ages, male and female, Brittle said, and can dropped off at Salvation Army of Enid, 220 W. Pine.
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities, 710 W. Maine, will sign families up for its Christmas gift program, 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 19-23.
Only one person per family is allowed during registration. Registration will be accepted for children high school age and younger, and a parent or guardian must bring a photo ID for themselves and a birth certificate for each child signing up.
For information, call Catholic Charities at (580) 237-7352.
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots, 108 S. Independence, will have registration available for families with children in need, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 19-21. No children are allowed to be present during registration.
Parents or guardians must bring photo ID of the parent/guardian, proof of local residence, such as a utility bill, proof of income, and a birth certificate, or school student ID for each child.
For more information, call (580) 548-3855.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.