Sidwell to fill term on Fed's Oklahoma City branch board

Brady Sidwell, owner and principal of Sidwell Strategies LLC, of Enid, has been appointed to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Oklahoma City Branch Board of Directors.
He was appointed to serve an unexpired portion of a three-year term, effective Jan. 1.
"I was very honored and humbled to be appointed to this Board of Directors role," Sidwell said. "The Fed plays a critical role in our economy by ensuring trust and stability in our monetary and banking system. What many people do not realize, is that the Federal Reserve is not a branch of the federal government. The 12 reserve banks across our country are independent institutions made up of individual member banks that we know in our local communities.
"My specific role is to provide updates on the health of the agriculture economy, as well as perspectives from rural Oklahoma in addition to views from Asia."
Sidwell said he will attend branch meetings "to provide insights on the agriculture economy, as well as updates from rural Oklahoma and views from China given my decade-long career there in banking and the food industry."
"Board perspectives at the branch level are then consolidated at the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank to serve as input into the Federal Open Market Committee's ultimate rate decision for the United States," he said. "Each board meeting at the branch level concludes with our individual recommendation as to whether rates should be raised, cut or remain the same."
Sidwell is the founder and president of Sidwell Strategies, Enterprise Grain Co., Enterprise Grain Malt, Sidwell Solutions, Sidwell Seed, 81 Feed and Seed, Sidwell Transport, Arbitrage αlpha Solutions and most recently co-founder of Enid Brewing Co. He also is a limited partner and member of the Advisory Board of Germin8 Ventures, a food tech venture capital firm based out of Chicago.
He is a founding partner of Ninja Ag LLC, a precision agriculture technology business that creates variable-rate nutrient applications from corrected NDVI imagery.
Prior to his recent change in becoming an entrepreneurial business owner and commodity broker, Sidwell was vice president of global strategy, mergers and acquisitions for OSI Group, based out of its headquarters near Chicago. He joined the company as vice president of corporate strategy and business development for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, based in Hong Kong. At OSI, Sidwell was responsible for spearheading global strategy.
Before joining OSI, Sidwell was head of food and agribusiness research and advisory for Rabobank in Northeast Asia. He was responsible for cross-border food and agribusiness strategies for companies and investors across various sectors in the supply chain. While at Rabobank, he appeared regularly on Bloomberg, CNBC and Reuters TV to discuss the impacts of global and regional food and agriculture developments on Asian and global markets.
Prior to Rabobank, Sidwell worked on project teams at the U.S. Embassy offices of the USDA in South Korea and Thailand. He holds a bachelor of science degree cum laude in agricultural economics, with a focus on international marketing, from Oklahoma State University and a master of economics degree from the University of Hong Kong, where he studied as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to China.
Each branch office board has seven directors, four of whom are appointed by the Kansas City Board of Directors. The remaining three are appointed by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Oklahoma City Branch directors meet regularly to confer on economic and financial developments and business conditions, and represent the state of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma City Branch is one of three branches of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which serves the Tenth Federal Reserve District, encompassing the western third of Missouri; all of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming; and the northern half of New Mexico. As part of the nation’s central bank, the bank participates in setting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating numerous commercial banks and bank holding companies, and providing financial services to depository institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.