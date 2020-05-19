CANTON, Okla. — Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that occurred in Canton and left one person dead.
The shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
According to a post on the BCSO's Facebook page, investigators were speaking with two people in relation to the shooting.
No further information was being released Tuesday.
