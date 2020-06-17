A forum for candidates of the 2020 Garfield County Sheriff’s race will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stride Bank Center in the Grand Ballroom.
The intent of the forum is to provide the public an opportunity to learn about the candidates, their views on issues and to get questions answered and concerns addressed.
Audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions in writing at the forum. Questions should be based on relevant issues and must be applicable to all candidates. No personal attacks or biased questions will be accepted. Depending on the number of questions and time constraints, all questions may not be asked.
To preserve the neutrality of the forum, no candidate literature or campaign materials will be allowed inside the event. Campaign materials will be available after the event.
The forum will be moderated by pastor Barry Robinson.
The forum will be livestreamed on the city of Enid’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/cityofenidoklahoma/live/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.