FAIRMONT, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of recent cattle shootings, and seeking anyone who has information on the shootings.

Deputy Kyle Pierce said there have been at least four cattle shootings in recent months: two within the last four months, then two more, on Oct. 1 and Oct. 6, in the 7600 and 5000 blocks of South 90th, in the Fairmont area.

Pierce said Major County Sheriff's Office also took a report of a cattle shooting on Oct. 3, but it's unknown if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Garfield County Sheriff's Office at (580) 237-0244.

