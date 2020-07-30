Sheriff's office receives donation of Sharps containers

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm accepted a donation from Evans Pharmacy on Wednesday of 25 Sharps containers to be carried in patrol vehicles.
"I want to thank everybody for helping us protect our deputies," Helm said. "We're really grateful to Evans and everyone who has stepped up."
The containers will be kept in the sheriff's office vehicles for when deputies encounter syringes or other biohazards while on duty.
"We're happy to hep the sheriff's office and keep the deputies safe," said Evans Pharmacy medical equipment manager Joseph Beebe. "We always try to help the community."
Rosalee Hamill, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse prevention field representative for Region 2, said she's worked to get the containers to the law enforcement agencies in her six-county region.
"Of course, we want to keep our law enforcement officers safe," she said. "They are good to have in their vehicles."
"We're happy to have them," Deputy Kyle Pierce said. "We do come into contact with people who have sharps on them. It's good to have these in our vehicles to transport them safely."
Garfield County Alcohol and Drug Coalition member Theresa Sharp said 50 pounds of sharps were collected at the coalition's last take-back event.
