Sheriff: Deputies seize weapons, meth after incident Sunday

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff's Office arrested a 42-year-old Enid felon earlier this week on complaints of drug and firearms possession following an incident with a woman at his home on Imo Road.
Sheriff Jody Helm said deputies responded to an 11:23 p.m. call Sunday to the 2300 block of South Imo.
The woman said she had an altercation with Miguel Rodriguez at the residence. When she tried to leave in her vehicle, Rodriguez jumped on the hood of the car and beat the windshield and driver's side window with a gun, Helm said. The woman told deputies where several firearms were in a safe inside the residence and that Rodriguez was a convicted felon.
Helm said deputies confirmed Rodriguez's criminal history, and damage to the woman's car supported her story.
Deputies applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence on Imo, the sheriff said. Deputies, with assistance from Enid Police Department, served the search warrant at the home and took Rodriguez into custody.
Deputies seized 26 firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 13 grams of methamphetamine found inside the home, Helm said. Deputies also discovered a video system installed in the home that recorded the attack on the woman's vehicle as she left the residence.
Helm said Rodriguez was booked on complaints of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and has posted bond on those charges. He said deputies have submitted paperwork to Garfield County District Attorney's Office seeking a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
