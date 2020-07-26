Republican voters will select Garfield County’s next sheriff in the Aug. 25 state primary runoff race.
Voters will decide between incumbent Sheriff Jody Helm and Noble County Deputy Cory Rink. The two faced off in the June 30 primary race, along with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dariel Momsen.
Rink received 3,951 votes, or 45.39% of the 8,704 total votes cast in the primary. Helm received 3,621, or 41.6% of the votes. Momsen received 1,132 votes, or 13.01%
The two will participate in another voter forum Aug. 13, hosted by Garfield County Republican Party
Jody Helm
Helm, an Enid resident, has been with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office since 2007, when he joined the staff of the county jail. He served as a reserve deputy and became a full-time deputy in 2009. As a deputy, Helm served several years as a K-9 officer before promoting to sergeant over patrol. He was named interim undersheriff, undersheriff and in July 2019 was named as sheriff by Garfield County commissioners.
Helm has been in law enforcement for more than 14 years. He has more than 1,600 hours in Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, completed an 80-hour sheriff’s academy, completed the 120-hour FBI leadership training, completed a 100-hour tactical operator school and has 64 hours in less-lethal instructor training. Helm also has intermediate certifications and is instructor certified in multiple areas of law enforcement.
Helm is a member of Enid First Assembly Christian Church in Enid. He’s lived in Oklahoma since he moved here in the fourth grade and is a graduate of Kremlin-Hillsdale High School.
He said he enjoys woodworking, welding, fabricating and spending time with his family at the lake, which includes his wife Teresa, sons Jarred and Devon, and daughter Kristin.
“I’ve already been through the 80-hour sheriff’s academy. Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association and I have done 120 hours of FBI Leadership training,” he said. “I served as sergeant for more than six years and have been in charge of the sheriff’s office for the past three years. I have 1,600 hours of continuing education with CLEET. I am a certified instructor and I plan to continue to teach.”
During the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, Helm said he followed policy changes made by other law enforcement agencies, making some of the same changes here. However, he said the sheriff’s office was ahead of the curve on some of the requirements that followed in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“We were already doing critical incident training, which includes de-escalation and mental health. That was already started,” he said. “We were already over the 25% that the state mandated. We’re going to expand on mental health as we can get the training in.”
Helm said he also reached out to local organizations following the death of Floyd asking what could be done.
“I have asked the NAACP to come in so we can have an open dialogue with the deputies,” the sheriff said. “So, maybe it will help the deputies or NAACP and its members to get on the same page and can make it easer to work together and understand each other.”
Helm said he’s always been open to meeting with those with issues concerning the sheriff’s office.
“If there’s an issue, feel free to come to me,” he said, “but also come with some of your own solutions.”
The sherif asked voters to make considerations when they head to the polls next month.
“While some may try to make a comparison based on the titles held, or leadership roles, consideration should be given to the order of magnitude involved in that leadership experience. The current sheriff’s office includes over 75 employees, a 232-bed detention facility and a law enforcement jurisdiction of over 1,000 square miles that I have been responsible and accountable for over the past three years,” he said. “If you look at what I’ve accomplished for the sheriff’s office and jail, it’s proven accomplishments I’ve made that anybody can verify, that I’ve made in a very short amount of time. It’s the same with the sheriff’s office. Everybody is going through policies in both departments. New policies and new updates to make sure we’re covered and the county is covered in any liability and wrongdoing. Policies are the foundation of any department nationwide.”
Helm also said he took over the sheriff’s office at a difficult time and under difficult circumstances, and he was still able to make changes that led to improvements.
“Changing morale, changing policies, getting up-to-date equipment, has been a positive move forward that also helped with morale,” he said. “With the new policy company it made to where everyone knows their jobs and everybody knows their limitations.”
Lexipol, a company used by the sheriff’s office, provides updates of case law and criminal law pertinent to the sheriff’s office, which are reviewed and signed off on by deputies.
“In the end, I have proven I can make the changes and carry the sheriff’s office into the future in a positive way,” he said. “I am the change.”
Helm said the love for the county has kept him with the sheriff’s office and continuing to make improvements to the sheriff’s office.
“I’d put so much time in with the county and learned to love what it stands for. As far as the sheriff’s office, I felt a drive to fix everything the best I could and get the sheriff’s office in a better light, to make it better than it ever has been,” he said. “I guess you could call it a calling. It’s not for the money. It’s just something I felt I had to do.
“When you’re talking about so many personnel, change isn’t easy, but when you do it well, you can do change and you can do it right. When you have the networking with the officials when it comes time to budgeting. They really came through to help me accomplish this. It also put in a layer of protection for the citizens as far as civil liabilities go.
Helm said the improvements in video equipment, for vehicles and for deputies’ body cams, “holds everyone accountable.”
“To me, it was worth doing. It was worth the sacrifice, the sacrifice with family time, because in the long run you end up with a better department and your job is easier,” Helm said.
He said another impetus for changing the department came with the death of Anthony Huff at the county jail, which occurred when he was on vacation and serving as night-shift sergeant.
“It was a very bad incident and I want to make sure it never happens again,” Helm said. “We completely changed policies. The chair policy is not even close to what it used to be. There’s checks, mandatory checks, time limits and notifications to me, the undersheriff, jail administrator and assistant jail administrator.”
Though the policy allows for longer, Helm said he wants inmates that are placed in a restraint chair out of the chair even faster.
“I want the inmate out within the hour. I want every attempt to be made to get them out as soon as possible,” he said. “This is not for discipline. It’s for issues of self-destruction or harm. It’s not for discipline.”
He said other changes at the jail include solitary confinement cells.
“This pod has one guard that is in there constantly and monitors everybody in solitary confinement,” he said. “It could be for discipline or mental health issues. That’s how we have that set up now.”
Helm said deputies will continue to keep drugs off the streets of the county.
“Drugs are the gateway to almost every crime or mental health issue we have. You can show it being from theft, homicides and some of it’s even related to child abuse and domestics,” Helm said. “Drugs can be tied to almost everything that happens. Harder drugs being made a misdemeanor, the stuff that is so hard to get people off of, has made our job twice as hard. But we will continue to fight drugs to keep our children and citizens safer.”
For further information, visit www.HelmforSheriff.com, or the Vote to Keep Helm for Sheriff page on Facebook.
“I want to thank everybody for their support and humbly ask for your vote on Aug. 25,” he said. “I am the change. The change is already here.”
Cory Rink
Rink, a resident of Covington, has 12 years of law enforcement experience; more than 1,500 hours of law enforcement training; more than 1,500 hours of firefighter and emergency management training; holds a Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training advanced law enforcement certification; and is police chief and fire chief certified, which consists of day-to-day operations, budgets, personnel issues and management training. He is a certified instructor and has a defensive tactics instructor certification from CLEET.
Rink has been a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Covington and sits on the church board as a trustee. He also is a member of Enid Noon AMBUCS.
Rink purchased his grandmother’s farm in 2007, and he and his wife, Ashley, raise their four children, John, Jackson, Charlotte and Henry, there.
This is the second time Rink has sought the office of sheriff of Garfield County. He ran against Sheriff Jerry Niles in the 2016 election, taking 41.46%, or 2,448, of the total votes cast by Republicans in the primary that year.
While campaigning the past five months, Rink said residents of Garfield County have concerns in three key areas.
“When I get out and talk to people, the citizens’ most concern is the Garfield County jail. And the citizens want to be reassured that if I’m elected things are going to be taken care of inside that county jail, our employees are going to be trained and that our policies and procedures are up to date. It’s my job to make sure they are,” he said. “They want to know we’re not going to have another death inside that facility. Those three things has been the biggest concern.
“When I talk to folks another big concern is proactive patrol in the small communities out in the county,” he said. “People love that I want to be involved with the churches and schools throughout the county.”
Rink said if elected, he would have deputies out in the county’s communities.
“I want to see our deputies at our schools and doing walk throughs at our churches,” he said. “I want to work with the schools and churches on safety plans. And the sheriff needs to be prepared for those things. As sheriff, I want to implement monthly training program for the deputies and the jailers.”
Rink said he loves his job because it allows him to help people.
“I love my job. I love going out and helping people. And that’s what I train every day for is to go out and help people with their issues,” he said. “It’s not to go out and harm someone. That’s where I think having a good training program, especially over use of force, helps. I love training. Me, I’m a first responder.”
As a first responder, Rink said he wants deputies trained in other areas to help people in outlying areas, further away from medical care.
“I think our employees, our deputies should be trained on first aid,” he said. “They show up somewhere they can assist the fire departments.”
Previously a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Rink said he left when he didn’t agree with the path the office was following.
“I left the Garfield County Sheriffs Office years ago because I did not agree with the things that were going on,” he said. “The lack of training, not following policies and procedures, and I went to another agency. For the last three years, I’ve been working for the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and I’ve been learning how Sheriff Charlie Hanger operates his department.”
Rink said as sheriff, he would ensure crimes get solved by working with other law enforcement agencies.
“When I talk to numerous law enforcement agencies around the county, the biggest complaint I have from them is there is no working relationship between the sheriff’s office and other departments,” Rink said. “I believe in working with other departments. That’s how we’re going to solve crimes in Garfield County is working with other agencies. Working and training together. We have to have good working relationships.
“I want to work with Drummond. I want to fulfill that contract,” he said. “That contract helps to provide for another deputy at the sheriff’s office. We have to patrol Drummond anyways, along with all the other towns.”
Rink said the budget for the sheriffs office allows for the plans he has, if elected.
“My neighborhood watch program, school resource officer program and my environmental deputy program, we have the budget to provide those resources right now with what we have,” he said. “We have plenty of deputies working the streets. What it takes is proper management to make this work. We don’t need any extra money. We can do it on the current budget we have right now.”
As chief of Covington police, Rink said he worked on a “very tight budget.”
“Not much income comes into the department,” he said. “I worked closely with the city on when we went out and bought a new patrol car, lights and radios for the patrol car. I spent our taxpayers dollars locally. We have businesses right here in Garfield County who provide services such as outfitting patrol cars and we should be supporting those businesses. We should not be going out of county to outfit our patrol cars.
“I’m a certified police chief and fire chief, and both of those classes review over policy and procedure, budgets and personnel issues.”
Rink said the sheriffs office should be involved in the county’s communities.
“Our deputies need to be out, proactively patrolling. We should be stopping in at the schools all throughout the county,” he said. “It’s the sheriff’s job to make sure our schools are safe and to work with the administration on safety plans, whether it be on intruder alert, tornado drills, fire alarms. The sheriff should be involved with the schools and that is our job to make these things a priority.
“It’s not a budget issue. It’s a management issue,” he said. We get out and patrol. We get out and do school walkthroughs. We get out and talk to kids. We get out and go through town functions. That’s making it a priority to be out there and showing the sheriff’s office is there for them and that we care. I want the citizens to get to know the sheriff and the deputies.”
Rink said he would like to bring back law enforcement focused events, such as National Night Out.
“We haven’t made the community a priority in a long time and I want to bring that back,” he said.
Rink said if elected, he would fight the drug problem in the county.
“If elected, I will to get out and solve their crimes. I will make sure our victims are kept up to date with the status of their case. I want to see our investigations are worked to the conclusion, or worked to the end,” he said. “I want to close the doors to our drug houses in Garfield County. The meth in Garfield County needs to stop. The meth in Garfield County leads to burglaries, sexual assaults and also drugs are bleeding into our schools. We need to prevent this from happening.”
To learn more about Rink visit votecoryrink.com.
The deadline to register to vote, or update voter registration for Oklahoma’s Aug. 25 runoff primary election is July 31.
Fifty counties have an election scheduled for Aug. 25. All counties with elections on Aug. 25 will have early voting available Thursday and Friday preceding the election.
Voters can search the election list by county on the State Election Board website or view a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Visit elections.ok.gov to learn more.
