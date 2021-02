May 10, 1944 - February 13, 2021 Marilyn Kay Isbell, 76, Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. Marilyn was born on May 10, 1944, in Enid, OK, to Ernest and Thelma (Myers) Dearing. She graduated from Pioneer High School in Waukomis, OK,…