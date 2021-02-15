Because of the forecast of bitter cold temperatures and snow, Shepherd's Cupboard is postponing its rescheduled grocery distribution from Wednesday to Feb. 24.
Shepherd's Cupboard volunteers now will hand out groceries from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 24 at the pantry's new location, Christ United Methodist Church, 2418 W. Randolph.
Shepherd's Cupboard is a faith-based food pantry that regularly distributes groceries on the first and second Wednesday of each month. The pantry is open to all who need assistance with food.
