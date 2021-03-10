A free educational lesson on preparing quick and easy sheet pans will be 2 p.m. March 24 at the Garfield County OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford.
A sheet pan meal doesn’t require you to purchase a new fancy counter hogging machine, just pull out your current sheet pan for a new take on meal preparation. Sheet pan meals are centered on a simple preparation, one pan cooking and easy cleanup.
You will learn 12 tips for building a sheet pan dinner, basic guidelines for time and temperature and smart tips to make your meal preparation even easier. At the conclusion of the lesson, taste testing will be held. Recipes and tips to get started on a new way to prepare a healthy meal will be available to all in attendance. For more information or to reserve a chair, call (580) 237-1228.
