ENID, Okla. — Cindy Dickey and Carolyn Young became friends under the worst situation — they both have lost children.
Now, they are working together to establish a chapter of Compassionate Friends in Enid.
Compassionate Friends is an international organization founded 50 years ago when a chaplain in England realized grieving parents gave the best support to one another.
Dickey tried to start a casual group six years ago and felt the need to re-establish as a Compassionate Friends chapter. Young had attended a meeting in 1996 after her daughter was killed in a car wreck.
“Where there is great love, there is great loss. You are not supposed to lose a child,” she said.
Over the years the chapter went away, and now she is working with Dickey to start a new Compassionate Friends chapter. Dickey lost her daughter in 2014 to blood cancer. She first found comfort after attending a meeting in Oklahoma City three weeks after May 8, 2014, when her life changed.
“I knew I could not deal with this alone,” Dickey said.
They both know it can be hard to come to a support group but urge people to reach out. Both women said that if you don’t deal with grief, the grief will deal with you.
Grief is a process, and they know people handle it differently and most cannot understand the enormity until it happens to them.
“I called work to say I wasn’t coming in for another week. The lady who answered told me I needed to be over it,” Young said.
They both agreed you don’t get over the grief but find ways to handle it and sharing with others in the same situation helps.
“There is no such thing as closure,” they both said. “The first year you are numb and the second year there is more pain at the second anniversary and all the holidays.”
The mission of Compassionate Friends is to provide highly personal comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son, daughter, a brother or sister or a grandchild and helps others better assist the grieving family.
The Enid chapter of Compassionate Friends meets every second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Circle of Life Event Center, 3002 N. Van Buren, a separate building of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory.
“I feel this is my purpose in life now,” Young said. “We need to support one another.”
