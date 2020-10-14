A Share the Love charity craft show and family fun event will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Van Buren Square shopping center.
The indoor/outdoor event will feature crafts and other items for sale and activities for children, including pony rides, bungee jumping and trackless train rides.
Numerous food trucks will be on site for the event, according to the event organizer.
In addition, police dog demonstrations will be held and Enid Fire Department will talk about safety and there will be door prizes throughout the event.
Proceeds from the event go toward medical expenses for an area girl who has been diagnosed with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA, formerly called Wegener’s).
