Sex offender registers with EPD

Daryl Brown

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offense who has moved to the area.

Daryl Brown is classified as an aggravated/habitual offender. When a sex offender with such a designation moves into a residence, EPD is required to notify residents of that neighborhood.

Brown was convicted of first-degree rape in February 2004 in Garfield County, according to EPD. He is not wanted for any crimes and has registered as a sex offender with Enid Police Department.

He is a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He is currently living at 2906 E. Eucalyptus, which is an approved address outlined in the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
5

Tags

Recommended for you