Much of Oklahoma, including the Enid area, is in an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
According to National Weather Service, the risk of tornadoes is low, while hail up to baseball size and wind gusting to 60-80 mph are possible.
The forecast for the Enid area calls for showers and thunderstorms likely — a 60% chance — Tuesday night. Some of the storms could be severe, according to NWS. As much as one-half of an inch of rain is possible.
Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Tuesday, according to NWS, with a high near 77. A south-southeast wind of 10-15 mph is expected in the morning, increasing to 17-22 mph in the afternoon, with gusts to 31 mph.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Wednesday, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, according to NWS, skies will be partly cloudy with a high near 66.
The weather is a change from this time last year when an ice storm knocked out power to a quarter million people statewide — including thousands in Enid — and contributed to the death of an Enid man in a traffic accident.
