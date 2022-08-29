ENID, Okla. — Settlers Brewing Co. has selected YWCA Enid to be the October recipient of a beer on tap with all proceeds going to the organization.
Each month, a beer on tap has been selected to provide funds to various organizations in Enid. For the YWCA, a pink beer was selected, and 10 women came to Settlers to learn how the brewing process takes place and help make the beer.
“We just picked the beer ahead of time. We showed them how to do the brewing process and let them help make the beer,” Tom Rowe, co-owner of Settlers with his wife, Tanya, said. “They helped mash it in, helped weigh the stuff out ... it’s going to be a hibiscus pomegranate. Last Friday, one of the ladies added the pomegranate juice, and we’ll bring them back in when we keg it so they can learn how we do that.”
The YWCA provides multiple ways of support for domestic abuse survivors by way of providing shelter, legal aid services, securing a protective order and helping heal from their trauma.
All the proceeds from that beer will go to the YWCA for October, and will be available until the beer has all been sold. Rowe said the goal is to have it on tap by Oct. 1.
While providing funds raised each month to a local charity has been around at Settlers for a number of years, this was the first time people were invited to help with the brewing process. Rowe said the goal moving forward is to have people come to the brewery and help make the beer for their organizations.
Rowe said they’ve always wanted to give back to local organizations that have something to do with women and children.
“That’s the whole reason why we did this,” Rowe said.
Anyone interested in showing their support for the YWCA can share their 24/7 crisis hotline, (580) 234-7644, or by spreading the word about their services, which include free shelter for individuals and families escaping violence, counseling to those in need, sexual assault forensic exams and the My Sister’s Closet community thrift store. Those interested in donating can do so by visiting ywcaenid.com.
