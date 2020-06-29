Senior and low-income residents in the Enid area can receive a free electric box fan during RSVP of Enid's monthly commodity box distribution, 10:30-12:30 p.m., July 6.
The free fans will be provided through a partnership between OG&E, RSVP of Enid, United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, Salvation Army of Enid and Stride Bank. To be eligible, recipients must register for the fan giveaway by Thursday.
“When OG&E announced their initiative to provide fans to both seniors and families in need, it was a natural reaction to pair the Salvation Army and the senior programs together for an all-welcoming event to hand out fans to those in need,” said Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP of Enid. “The partnerships with OG&E, the United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma and Stride Bank will allow 250 fans to be dispersed to the homes of our area’s most vulnerable, and we are humbled to be able to join forces with such amazing organizations to make this happen.”
For the last 14 years, OG&E has led the fan donation event by donating approximately $25,000 worth of fans to social service agencies each year, like RSVP in Enid and Salvation Army, that serve low-income and senior residents as part of the OG&E Silver Energy Program, according to a press release.
“These partnerships allow us to further demonstrate our commitment to serving our communities, especially seniors and those in need. By working together, we can reach more residents,” said Kirby Nickolas, OG&E manager of brand, engagement and partnerships.
“We recently received relief funds to purchase fans and knew we could make a difference," said Dan Schiedel, United Way executive director. "Summers in Oklahoma can be hot and humid; a fan can make a difference in keeping you healthy and cool.”
Another event partner, Salvation Army of Enid, will pass out fans and help keep volunteers and residents hydrated during the event with its canteen (mobile food truck).
“Stride Bank, like last year, committed to providing 50 additional fans for our area’s most vulnerable," Baker said. "We also have support from the Enid Police Department, who will help with traffic control and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, who will help load both boxes of food and the donated fans into people’s vehicles. It’s wonderful to have these organizations coming together to help our area’s most vulnerable; as it’s been explained before, it’s the essence of Enid.”
You must call RSVP or Salvation Army to get pre-qualified to receive a fan. For seniors age 60 and older interested in receiving a fan, call the RSVP office by Thursday at (580) 233-5914 to get qualified. For families or low-income residents, contact Salvation Army at (580) 237-1910. There are a limited number of fans available. Organizers ask those who have received a fan in the past to "please allow others to benefit this year."
