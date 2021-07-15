ENID, Okla. — A local senior community hosted a watermelon social and a homemade slip and slide for residents Wednesday.
Burgundy Place, an independent retirement community, put together a watermelon social and a large slip and slide for residents, faculty and family members on Wednesday afternoon, July 14. With a tarp, an inner tube, some soap and water, event coordinator Jeanice Manning worked with faculty from multiple departments to put the party together.
Manning enlisted the help of the maintenance crew at Burgundy Place to set up the tarp and pull the residents across it during the event. Despite the slippery tarp, the crew was able to keep the speed up for residents who volunteered to ride.
Each month, residents at Burgundy Place get together for a “Living Life to the Fullest” meeting where they discuss potential activities for the next month. Harriett Dupus, a resident, brought a video she had found on Facebook of residents at an assisted-living community being pulled across a slide while they sat in a tube.
“She was like, ‘If they can do it, we definitely do it,’” Manning said.
Manning put the event on the calendar and got to work putting it together, hoping residents would attend. She said they try any idea at least once just to see if it will work.
“This one worked out incredibly,” Manning said.
