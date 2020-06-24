A remote forum of candidates for Senate District 19 and House District 40 will be hosted online beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday by the city of Enid and Enid News & Eagle.
The forum will be hosted via Zoom and moderated by Chisholm Trail Broadcasting's Frank Baker. The forum will be broadcast from city of Enid commission chambers with candidates participating online.
Incumbent Sen. Roland Pederson faces challenger David Mason for the District 19 seat, and incumbent Rep. Chad Caldwell faces challenger Taylor Venus for the District 40 seat in the June 30 primary. Republican voters will decide both seats in Tuesday's primary election.
The forum will be available at Facebook.com/cityofenidoklahoma/live and youtube.com/cityofenid/live.
