The Oklahoma Senate gave unanimous approval to Peter C. Dillingham to sit on the State Board of Career and Technology Education.
The nomination was carried by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington.
An Enid native, Dillingham is owner, manager and board chairman of No Man’s Land Food, the fastest growing beef jerky company in the nation. Dillingham has spent the majority of his career in the food service industry, previously serving as vice president of business development and sales operations for Advance-Pierre Holdings and chief operating officer of Advance Food Co.
“Peter’s experience in the food service industry will be a valuable asset to the State CareerTech Board, especially as our CareerTech system is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to establish a meat processing training program,” Pederson said. “I’m very confident in his ability to help lead our CareerTech campuses and students forward to find rewarding careers that support Oklahoma industries, and it was an honor to carry his nomination.”
The State Board of Career and Technology Education is comprised of 10 members and has administrative, supervisory and instructional responsibility for the state’s vocational training programs and area technology center schools.
Dillingham will fill the remaining term of Jimmy Stallings, who resigned. The term will expire April 1, 2024.
