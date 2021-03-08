The state Senate voted Monday to require children 8 to 17 years old riding in the back seat of a passenger vehicle to properly wear a seat belt.
Senate Bill 339, authored by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, now goes to the House for consideration.
The bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House.
“Oklahoma is the only state in the entire country that doesn’t require seat belts for kids over the age of 8, and it’s no coincidence that vehicle fatalities are the number one cause of death for children over this age here in our state,” Pederson said. “Requiring seat belts for all children is a commonsense measure that will save lives.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury death for children ages 5 to 19. Oklahoma requires the driver, front seat passenger and child passengers under the age of 8 to wear a seat belt, but has no requirements on the books for children ages 8 to 17.
“I had the opportunity to meet with two young ladies from Drummond last year who both experienced the lifesaving difference of wearing a seat belt,” Pederson. “Their passion for child safety on the roads and personal experiences inspired me to run this bill. Every Oklahoma child is important, and we must do all we can to ensure their safety. We know seat belts are effective, and it’s far past time for our children in the back seat to buckle up.”
Destiny Hudson and Danica Jordan, Drummond FCCLA students, met with several state lawmakers to push for the legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.