OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation served two search warrants on addresses in Oklahoma City related to a fraud and identity theft investigation that began in Blaine County in June.
One warrant was served at an apartment complex located at 122nd and North MacArthur and the second was served at Morningside Storage facility also on North Macarthur.
On June 29, a deputy with Blaine County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Kody Finnell and 23-year-old Emily Hawyard following a traffic stop. After securing a search warrant to search the vehicle, authorities found the pair to be in possession of nearly 300 stolen and fraudulent checks, more than 30 Social Security numbers belonging to others, 350 stolen credit cards, forged U.S. treasury checks and numerous fake driver’s licenses. On July 1, OSBI was requested by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.
During the investigation, it was discovered the fraudulent documents were being used along the Interstate 40 corridor in western Oklahoma for months with multiple local agencies conducting their own investigations. The fraudulent and forged documents were tied back to the apartment complex and storage units in Oklahoma City.
OSBI was assisted by Oklahoma City Police Department and U.S. Secret Service during the execution of Monday’s search warrants. No arrests were made.
Finnell and Hayward are facing multiple felony counts including use/possession of license or ID card, conspiracy to unlawfully manufacture LIC/ID card and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They remain in Blaine County Jail.
