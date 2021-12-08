Races developed for school board seats in Chisholm, Waukomis and Garber at the close of the filing period Wednesday.
Four people filed for the Chisholm Public Schools Office 2 seat.
Drew Ewbank filed for the post on Tuesday, with Eric Edwards, Amy Jefferies and Mike Long filing Wednesday.
Since more than two candidates filed, a primary election will be Feb. 8, with the general election set for April 5 between the top two vote-getters in the primary.
In Waukomis, Jeremiah Benson and Lindsay Garinger filed for the Office 2 seat.
In Garber, Travis Schovanec and Doug Stowers filed for the Office 2 seat.
Elsewhere in the county, there will be no races as only one candidate filed for each of the open seats.
In Enid Public Schools, incumbents Joe Blackwood, who represents Office 4; Matthew Lohman, who represents Office 5; and Chad Mantz, who represents Office 7, all will keep their seats.
Others gaining seats because they drew no opposition were:
• Donald Johnson, Autry Technology Center Zone 5.
• Nicholas Kramer, Covington-Douglas Office 2.
• Scott Gorton, Drummond Office 2.
• Janell Snapp, Kremlin-Hillsdale Office 2.
• Randy Gabriel, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Office 2.
