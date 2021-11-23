The filing period for people seeking school board seats in Garfield County opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 6.
Seats open for the April 5, 2022, election are:
• Enid Public Schools, Office 4, Office 5 and an unexpired term for Office 7.
• Office 2 seats in Chisholm, Covington-Douglas, Drummond, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale and Waukomis.
• Autry Technology Center, Zone 5.
The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 8.
Jody Helm, Garfield County Election Board secretary, said contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 10, by another candidate for the office.
If more than two candidates file for the same seat, a primary election will be held Feb. 8, 2021. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will advance to the April 5 election. If only two candidates file for a seat those candidates will be on the general election ballot in April.
Declaration of candidacy forms can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections, or by contacting the election board office at (580) 237-6016 or GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
