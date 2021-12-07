Three more candidates filed for school board seats in Garfield County on Tuesday.
Chad Mantz filed to fill the unexpired term for the Enid Public Schools Office 7 seat. He was appointed to the seat in February to replace Amanda Phillips, who had resigned in December 2020.
Drew Ewbank filed for the Chisholm Public Schools Office 2 post, and Travis Schovanec filed for the Garber Office 2 seat.
So far no races have developed. If any races develop, the general election will be April 5. If more than two candidates file for an office, a primary election will be held Feb. 8 to narrow the contest down to two candidate for the April vote.
The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
