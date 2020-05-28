ENID, Okla. — Federal Trade Commission is warning college students about a scam making the rounds.
According to a post on the FTC's website, college students across the country have been receiving emails "claiming to be from the 'Financial Department' of your university." The email directs people to click on a link to get a message about a COVID-19 economic stimulus check. The email also says "it needs to be opened through a portal link requiring your university login."
However, FTC warns it is a phishing scam.
"If you click to 'log in,' you could be giving your user name, password, or other personal information to scammers, while possibly downloading malware onto your device," according to the FTC post.
FTC provides a couple of tips to spot and avoid the scam:
• Check it out. Contact the sender directly with any concerns you may have. Look up their phone number or website yourself. Don’t click on a link.
• Take a closer look. "While some phishing emails look completely legit, bad grammar and spelling can be a tip-off to phishing," according to the FTC post. "Another clue that the email is not really from your school: they use the wrong department name. In one example we’ve seen, the scammers called themselves the Financial Dept instead of the Financial Aid Department."
Anyone receiving such an email is asked to report it by forwarding the message to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org. You also can report phishing to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
