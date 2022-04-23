Pokemon Go, the mobile game featuring the lovable characters from the media franchise, is having its monthly community day on Saturday.
This month Stufful, a Pokemon from the seventh generation of characters, will be available throughout Enid and the area at Pokestops and at gyms, encouraging people to get out and chase rare shiny versions of the Pokemon.
Along with chances to catch shiny Stuffuls, players can evolve Stufful into Bewear and gain moves that Stufful cannot normally learn. There also will be special field research tasks and chances to find eggs that will hatch into special Pokemon.
Locally, gyms include the Knox Building, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, the Maine railroad bridge, First Baptist Church and West Side Baptist Church on Randolph. At gyms, users can battle other Pokemon and compete in raids to gain rare and powerful Pokemon. There also are Pokestops that can yield special items for players and attract Pokemon to their location.
The community day will run 2-5 p.m. and is free — all you need to have is the Pokemon Go app.
Community day in May will be May 21, but the featured Pokemon is unknown.
