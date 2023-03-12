By Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Sample ballots are now available for the upcoming election next month.
The board of education and statutory municipal general election will be on April 4, 2023.
Voters can download a sample ballot using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, during normal business hours.
In a press release, GCEB Secretary Coulten Cue reminded voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.
“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election,” Cue said in the release. “We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”
Cue said in the release that sample ballots will also be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day so that voters can review them before casting their votes.
Garfield County Election Board is at 903 Failing and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those with questions can contact GCEB by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
