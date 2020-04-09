ENID, Okla. — The Salvation Army in Enid continues to serve those experiencing homelessness and those impacted by COVID-19.
"While our services have had to be adjusted for the safety of those we serve, our volunteers and our staff, we are continuing to provide life-changing programs to those in the deepest need," according to a release from the organization.
The Salvation Army serves a warm meal to anyone in need every day of the year. Meals are served at 6 p.m. and are currently grab-and-go.
The shelter has the capacity to house 50 and is accepting men and women needing temporary housing and families in private residences.
Currently, the shelter has space to house seven additional men, nine additional women and three families, should the need be out there.
Showers, hygiene kits and laundry services are available upon request to those simply needing access to facilities.
The Salvation Army's social service office is able to provide food boxes and utility assistance by appointment
Donations of cleaning supplies, ground beef, boxed/bagged dry cereal or money will be accepted for those interested in helping.
The Salvation Army of Enid is at 518 N. Independence. The phone number is (580) 237-1910.
