Shoppers in the Enid area are gearing up for Sales Tax Holiday weekend, set to take place from Aug. 5-7.
Enacted by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2007, the Sales Tax Holiday provides consumers with more affordable shopping during the back-to-school season.
During the weekend, retailers may not charge tax on items that are tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday weekend.
It is a weekend that benefits both consumers and retailers, as it can motivate people to shop local.
Harlie Patocka of Okie Babe Boutique said it is a weekend she always tries to take advantage of for her customers.
”I honestly feel like tax free makes people excited because items are discounted, plus with back-to-school shopping, any type of savings is great,” Patocka said. “Any time we can pass savings on to the customers, I’m for it.”
Tani Mahaffy, of Boho Teepee, said it is a weekend that people wait for to get the discounted things they need.
“We get a lot more traffic on the tax free weekend,” Mahaffy said. “People are waiting for that. It’s basically a 9 percent off before any sales that might go on. Things are getting so expensive these days, why wouldn’t you try to buy well? There’s a little break for the customers.”
Mahaffy also said it is an opportunity to shop at Enid-area stores, which she said the community has been great at.
“That way we can support each other,” Mahaffy said. “I know we try to do some discounts here and there to try and help what they get while they’re supporting us.”
Patocka said Okie Babe Boutique is able to benefit from the extra customers that may come in while providing a break for shoppers.
”Tax free is almost like putting your whole store on sale, and we still benefit from the sales and so do the customers not having to pay the tax,” Patocka said. “Any time the business and the customers can benefit from it, it’s great.”
Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 5 and ends at midnight on Aug. 7.
