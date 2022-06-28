West Rupe just west of the intersection with South Garland will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, June 29, 2022, while workers install a storm water box.
According to the city of Enid, both eastbound and westbound lanes on Rupe will be affected.
Motorist may use Wheatridge Road to access areas west of the intersection of Garland and Rupe.
The closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Through traffic on Garland will remain open.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
