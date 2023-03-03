ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman will be turning 103 next month, so a local nonprofit organization is asking the community to send her birthday cards in celebration.
“Ms. Helen,” born on April 20, 1920, wasn’t able to celebrate her 100th birthday in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so RSVP of Enid wanted to “go big for her 103rd,” said Candance Solorio, marketing director of RSVP.
“Our volunteers just wanted to get her a cake and all those fun things to make her feel special on that day, so I said, ‘Let’s go big and get the community behind us,’” Solorio said. “She is completely homebound ... so we just thought if we could line it all up with birthday cards to let her know that she’s appreciated and not alone — we thought it could help her.”
Solorio interviewed Helen last year for her 102nd birthday, learning about her life spent throughout the past century. Helen’s family — consisting of her parents, her eight siblings and herself — eventually settled on a family farm southeast of El Reno with her grandparents also living on some of the acres there.
Helen loved to bake and cook with her family and would, along with her siblings, work the farm before walking 4.5 miles to school. Her favorite things to do growing up were playing with her siblings and riding horses.
She met her late husband while he was a workhand on her family’s farm, according to Solorio. He joined the Army, and she followed him throughout the country. He went to Germany during World War II and spent five years there before he returned with injuries, dying shortly after.
Helen never had children, but she “loves and adores every child she meets,” Solorio wrote, and she enjoys visits from children in the neighborhood.
RSVP’s Enid Mobile Meals has been serving Helen for the past couple of years, with Solorio saying Helen loves the daily visits from volunteers and misses the companionship of others.
She loves sitting on her porch when it’s warm enough outside, but she hardly leaves her home due to the steps leading up to her porch and physical limitations, according to Solorio.
Her secret to a long life and good health, according to Solorio, is to “trust in God.”
“When I was able to, I went to church as much as I could, and I have always kept a positive outlook on life,” Helen said in Solorio’s post.
To younger people, Helen advises them to “stay good with everybody else, be nice, work hard and be kind.”
Birthday cards can be dropped off RSVP at or mailed to Ms. Helen, c/o RSVP of Enid, 602 S. Van Buren, Enid, OK 73703.
“The love of this community is amazing,” Solorio said. “A lot of our programs are geared toward helping (seniors) not feel isolated, ... so our goal is to get out there and make sure they know they’re not alone and to keep them happy and healthy in their homes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.